Image: Cristiano Ronaldo’s official goodbye to the Juventus fans

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed a deal to join Manchester United today, with just his medical and routine business to be completed before he can officially be announced.

The Portuguese leaves Juventus in slightly controversial circumstances however, having asked not to start the weekend’s match with Udinese as he seemingly pushed for the exit door, but he now bids farewell the club, and claims we will always be in his heart, and a part of his history.

Ronaldo scored a massive amount of goals for Juve, whilst lifting as many as five trophies during a three-year stay in Turin, but there is a strong belief that we will not miss his presence with a strong squad remaining regardless of whether another forward is brought in this summer.

We wish you well Ronaldo, and Juventus will continue to be successful regardless.

Patrick