Image: Cryptic message from Juventus target on his future

Memphis Depay has got tongues wagging about where his future will lie, and while Juventus are claimed to be trailing Barcelona in a bid for his signature, nothing appears settled.

The Lyon forward is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, with a host of top clubs believed to be keen on his signature, and while the majority of talk has surrounded a move to the Nou Camp, he has already been denied that move once already.

His new post on social media may well hint at his future not being as close as expected to such a move, and I can’t help but hope that we could convince him to choose Turin instead.

Does Depay’s future sound anything but decided?

Patrick