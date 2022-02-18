Image: Depleted Juventus squad confirmed to take on Torino in the derby

Juventus will take on their city rivals Torino in tonight’s Serie A clash, but will do so with a number of missing players.

We will be without the experienced trio of Giorgio Chiellini, Leo Bonucci and Danilo in defence, while the two Federicos Bernadeschi and Chiesa are also missing.

We should still have a more than strong enough XI to name, with De Ligt and Rugani a more than competent pairing at the back, and I don’t doubt that we will continue our fine run of form when we take on our rivals.

Does our defensive absences give you any doubt heading into the derby?

Patrick