Image: Depleted Juventus squad confirmed to take on Torino in the derby

February 18, 2022 - 6:28 pm

Juventus will take on their city rivals Torino in tonight’s Serie A clash, but will do so with a number of missing players.

We will be without the experienced trio of Giorgio Chiellini, Leo Bonucci and Danilo in defence, while the two Federicos Bernadeschi and Chiesa are also missing.

We should still have a more than strong enough XI to name, with De Ligt and Rugani a more than competent pairing at the back, and I don’t doubt that we will continue our fine run of form when we take on our rivals.

Does our defensive absences give you any doubt heading into the derby?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Domenico Marocchino

Domenico Marocchino warns Juventus that Torino has improved

February 18, 2022
Luigi De Siervo

Lega CEO confirms Serie A is going to the United States

February 18, 2022
Vlahovic

Franco Causio is delighted that Vlahovic has inherited his number 7 shirt

February 18, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.