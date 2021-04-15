Image – Dybala sends signal for Juventus on Social Media

Sometimes uploading a post or an image on social media might not mean anything at all, and on other occasions it could offer a certain clue concerning the intentions of the poster.

According to Football Italia, Paulo Dybala has updated his profile photo on Instagram, putting a picture of himself wearing the Juventus captain armband.

The Argentine has been unable to reach an agreement with the club over a contract renewal, as his current deal expires in the summer of 2022.

With endless speculations regarding his future, the timing of this update could be explained by some observers as a sign reflecting his intentions to remain at the club beyond the season.

La Joya missed three months of action between January and April, before marking his return to the pitch with an immediate goal scored against Napoli.

Nonetheless, the 27-year-old is yet to start a match since the Sassuolo encounter last January.