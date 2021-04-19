Image: ESL group warns FIFA and governing bodies that legal action has begun

April 19, 2021 - 8:54 am

Sports Correspondent Rob Harris has claimed that the Juventus an the 11 other European Super League teams have written to FIFA and UEFA to warn that legal action has already been pursued to protect themselves.

There is many threats being thrown about, with some claiming that the 12 teams could be thrown out of European competitions, and calls for the teams to possibly be banned from their domestic leagues also.

This is a huge story, and I assure you we are only touching the surface as more and more is set to emerge.

Patrick

