Image: Federico Chiesa enters the field for Italy

June 26, 2021 - 9:59 pm

Juventus star Federico Chiesa has come off the bench for Italy, and will now have his chance to impress manager Roberto Mancini.

Chiesa finds himself behind both Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Berardi in the pecking order for first-team minutes at present, but could well have his chance to change that.

Austria have proven tough to break down this evening, although we have had the better of the game, and hopefully the Juve winger can make the difference.

Forza Italia

