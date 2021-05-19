chiesa
Coppa Italia

Image: Federico Chiesa picks up Man of the Match award for Coppa Italia final

May 19, 2021 - 11:10 pm

Federico Chiesa was named Man of the Match for his performance in helping Juventus lift the Coppa Italia trophy this evening.

The forward’s goal proved to be the difference at the final whistle, highlighting just how powerful and important the winger can and will be for Juventus now and in the future.

The Italian not only won the ball back en route to scoring the winner, but showed just how much effort he is willing to put in to make Juve successful.

The entire defence also deserves a strong mention, as does both Ronaldo and Kulusevski for assured performances also.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus crowned deserved Coppa Italia champions after astounding performance

May 19, 2021
Chiesa

Video: Federico Chiesa gives Juve one hand on the trophy with the goal

May 19, 2021

Video: Atalanta strike straight back to deny Juve the lead at the break

May 19, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.