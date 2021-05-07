Image: Federico Chiesa’s Italy shirt up for online charity auction

Juventus star Federico Chiesa‘s recent Italy international shirt is up for auction this week, with all proceeds to go to charity.

The young winger will be expected to play a key role for the Azzurri at this summer’s European Championships, and you would expect that his recent stardom would help to raise a fair sum with his Italy shirt being auctioned with CharityStars.

The current bid at the time of writing was at €150, but with just over four days left to place your bids, I would imagine that this will increase somewhat.

‘Stelle nello Sport’: all’asta la maglia azzurra di Federico Chiesahttps://t.co/dd6K7TvnrO pic.twitter.com/J1syqSafNh — FIGC (@FIGC) May 5, 2021

While this shirt will be bought this week, I wouldn’t be shocked if the value of the item could skyrocket after the summer if the Azzurri were to win the European Championships, as I’m sure Chiesa will be central to our hopes for the upcoming tournament.

Patrick