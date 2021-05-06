Image: Fernandes admits watching Juventus during protests

May 6, 2021 - 11:00 am

Bruno Fernandes has admitted that he was busy watching Juventus during the protests at Old Trafford at the weekend which resulted in the postponement of Manchester United’s fixture with Liverpool.

The Premier League clash has since been moved to next Thursday evening, resulting in the Red Devils to play four matches between today and next Thursday, which could well prove a problem.

Fernandes was reported to have been unhappy at not being allowed to talk to protesting fans during the rioting, but he has since claimed that he was ordered to remain in his hotel room early on, and simply watched Juventus beat Udinese in Serie A.

I wish he had seen a more exciting Juventus performance, but it is nice to know he chose to watch the Old Lady with his time

Patrick

