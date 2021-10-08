Image: First Juventus star named on shortlist for Ballon D’Or 2021 award

Bonucci

October 8, 2021 - 6:24 pm

Leo Bonucci was amongst the first batch of players named on the shortlist for the 2021 Ballon D’Or award, alongside a host of star names.

The defender was named alongside two Champions League winners in Ngolo Kante and Mason Mount, as well as future Ballon D’Or contender Erling Haaland, who may well be in contention to lift the award this time around however.

Riyad Mahrez completed the first quintet to be be nominated, with another 25 set to be announced in the coming hours.

Will Bonucci’s heroics this summer give him a fair shout for making the top three?

