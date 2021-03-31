Image: Frabotta & Italy U21s to take on Portgual U21 at UEFA finals

Italy Under-21 will take on Portugal in the quarter finals of the UEFA Under-21 European Championships this summer, with Juventus defender Gianluca Frabotta likely to play a key role.
Their opponents will not be easy to overcome after the Portuguese came through a tough group with three convincing wins from three, but our squad also contains plenty of talent.
#Under21 🇮🇹
👉 Confirmation that the #Azzurrini will face Portugal 🇵🇹 in the #U21EURO 🇪🇺 quarter-finals!
🗓️ Monday 31 May#VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/xTIr7jtWwx
— Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@azzurri) March 31, 2021
Of course you wouldn’t expect many easy opponents when you get to the final rounds of a tournament, but this young Italian side looks to have more than enough to hold their own against the best.
