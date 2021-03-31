Image: Frabotta & Italy U21s to take on Portgual U21 at UEFA finals

Italy Under-21 will take on Portugal in the quarter finals of the UEFA Under-21 European Championships this summer, with Juventus defender Gianluca Frabotta likely to play a key role.

Their opponents will not be easy to overcome after the Portuguese came through a tough group with three convincing wins from three, but our squad also contains plenty of talent.

Of course you wouldn’t expect many easy opponents when you get to the final rounds of a tournament, but this young Italian side looks to have more than enough to hold their own against the best.

Patrick