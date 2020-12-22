Image: From bad to worse as Juventus suffer red card

Juventus have endured a painful opening 20 minutes against Fiorentina as they trail by 1-0, and have now lost Juan Cuadrado to a red card.

The Colombian was initially given a yellow for his high tackle, but VAR moved to have that upgraded, and you can’t really complain about it…

We will now have to resurrect a result with from a man down, and with Cuadrado to make those blistering runs down the flank.

Juan Cuadrado with a horror tackle. Straight red card. pic.twitter.com/6T9eMfTMLz — Goal (@goal) December 22, 2020

Can this team survive their early woes and get a result here?

Patrick