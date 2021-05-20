Coppa Italia

Image: Gigi Buffon lifts the cup in possible final Juventus appearance

May 20, 2021 - 7:30 am

Gigi Buffon lifted the Coppa Italia this evening in what could well be his final ever appearance for Juventus.

The 43 year-old has been a loyal servant to the club over the years, winning multiple trophies and remaining as professional as ever in his bid to succeed with the Old Lady.

It is going to be a sad day when he gives up his shirt for the second time, but his performance today helped us to lift the trophy, whilst remaining unbeaten on the field throughout this season.

Should Juve have tried to convince Gigi to stay on for another year?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

chiesa

Image: Federico Chiesa picks up Man of the Match award for Coppa Italia final

May 19, 2021

Juventus crowned deserved Coppa Italia champions after astounding performance

May 19, 2021
Chiesa

Video: Federico Chiesa gives Juve one hand on the trophy with the goal

May 19, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.