Image: Gigi Buffon lifts the cup in possible final Juventus appearance

Gigi Buffon lifted the Coppa Italia this evening in what could well be his final ever appearance for Juventus.

The 43 year-old has been a loyal servant to the club over the years, winning multiple trophies and remaining as professional as ever in his bid to succeed with the Old Lady.

It is going to be a sad day when he gives up his shirt for the second time, but his performance today helped us to lift the trophy, whilst remaining unbeaten on the field throughout this season.

43-year-old Gigi Buffon lifting the Coppa Italia in what looks like his final match for Juventus 🏆 Things you love to see ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oRIWU6BpIX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 19, 2021

Should Juve have tried to convince Gigi to stay on for another year?

Patrick