Image: Giorgio Chiellini makes heartfelt plea for solution in Ukraine

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has made his feelings known as reports of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spreads throughout the news world.

The experienced defender is currently sidelined with injury, but that is nothing compared to what a number of Ukrainian people inside and out of their home country are tormented with at present, with pictures and videos of explosions emerging across news outlets and social media alike.

Chiellini has now expressed his sorrow after hearing the harrowing news, calling for a solution to be made by the powers that be.

Mi auguro che non si inneschi un effetto domino e che la diplomazia possa sanare una così grave frattura.

Il mio pensiero e la mia solidarietà sono rivolti al popolo ucraino e a tutte le persone vittime di questa guerra.#RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/7sQ3e1bfF1 — Giorgio Chiellini (@chiellini) February 24, 2022

While we had the ‘war on terror’ in Afghanistan and Iraq, that war is believed to have had meaning behind it, and less ramifications in regards to a potential world war despite a number of factions fighting in the same area for different sides, but the threat in Ukraine is imminent, and the repercussions for the actions are also a scary prospect also.

