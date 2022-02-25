Chiellini

Image: Giorgio Chiellini makes heartfelt plea for solution in Ukraine

February 25, 2022 - 8:43 am

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has made his feelings known as reports of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spreads throughout the news world.

The experienced defender is currently sidelined with injury, but that is nothing compared to what a number of Ukrainian people inside and out of their home country are tormented with at present, with pictures and videos of explosions emerging across news outlets and social media alike.

Chiellini has now expressed his sorrow after hearing the harrowing news, calling for a solution to be made by the powers that be.

While we had the ‘war on terror’ in Afghanistan and Iraq, that war is believed to have had meaning behind it, and less ramifications in regards to a potential world war despite a number of factions fighting in the same area for different sides, but the threat in Ukraine is imminent, and the repercussions for the actions are also a scary prospect also.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

cuadrado

Image: Key Juventus star named in Serie A team of the week after all-round display

February 25, 2022
Vlahovic Villarreal

Juventus Italy’s final hopes of Champions League success

February 24, 2022
abraham goal

Pundit claims that Serie A rivals have a striker better than Vlahovic

February 24, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.