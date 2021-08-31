Fagioli
Image: Highly-rated Juventus teen Nicolo Fagioli secures loan move

August 31, 2021 - 8:02 pm

Nicolo Fagioli has agreed a deal which will see him spend the upcoming season with Serie B side Cremonese on loan from Juventus.

The midfielder was talked of fondly by former boss Andrea Pirlo, who called him up to the senior squad on a number of occasions, granting him his senior debut in the Coppa italia against Monza last term.

He could now be in line to make his first-team debut for Cremonese against Cittadella in two weeks time, and will hopefully help to steer the club to challenge for promotion to Serie A.

Fagioli will return to his former club, where he spent four years before joining the Old Lady’s ranks at the age of 14.

