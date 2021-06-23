Image: Ikea join in the fun with clever Cristiano bottle marketing

I would be shocked if you hadn’t already seen the footage of Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo removing the Coca-Cola bottles from view during his press conference last week, and Swedish company Ikea have grasped their own idea to profit from the circus.

It amazes me how CR7 can make a single gesture, and a whole circus follows with their own copy-cat videos and tha mad hysteria that follows, as this seemingly small motion that happened eight days ago is still living on.

That being said, Coca-Cola themselves may not have felt that it was a small motion, with their net worth claimed to have taken a hit by his actions, but I struggle to believe all the free advertising that followed has hurt them at all.

Ikea are keen to get in on the hype however, as they have moved to release a new reuseable water bottle, aptly named ‘Cristiano’ in their shops.

At $1.99 they are hardly ripping anybody off, nor are they using a trademarked version of CR7’s name, but I can’t help but laugh… What’s next?

Patrick