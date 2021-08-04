Image: Italy’s European champion explains passionate number change with Juventus

Federico Bernadeschi is looking forward to the new season with Juventus, and is looking forward to playing with his new shirt number of 20, the same number he wore this summer with Italy.

While the winger wasn’t a regular starter for the Azzurri, he did impress when called upon, and the experience clearly was unforgettable, and he is excited to push on for more trophies this season.

This summer was amazing and inspirational in so many ways, and to have been in and around the squad as it all unfolded is completely unimaginable, and I’m not shocked to see Bernadeschi gearing up for the new season with a mission, especially having proven his worth to manager Max Allegri previously.

Patrick