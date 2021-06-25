Image: Juve wish Rodrigo Bentancur a happy birthday

Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur will be enjoying his birthday today whilst away on international duty with his country.

Rodrigo turns 24 today, and will be celebrating after Uruguay earned a dominant 2-0 victory over Bolivia, with Juve’s star coming off the bench during the win.

He can now enjoy his day off as he celebrates his birthday in Brazil, where this summer’s Copa America is being held after a late change, although because of the pandemic, you wouldn’t imagine he would be allowed to throw a huge party.

Happy birthday Rodrigo.

Patrick