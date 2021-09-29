Image: Juventus agree deal with Cryptocurrency firm to become shirt-sleeve sponsor

Juventus have agreed for cryptocurrency firm Bitget to become their first ever shirt-sleeve sponsor for the season.

The Old Lady haven’t enjoyed the best financial circumstances since the Coronavirus pandemic hit, alongside a number of the larger clubs across Europe, and this deal could well take some of the burden off our budget.

Official | @bitgetglobal is Juventus' first Official Sleeve Partner! — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) September 28, 2021

The new sponsor will be worn for the first time when we take on European Champions Chelsea this evening, and is our second venture along the cryptocurrency path, having already unveiled their own Juventus fan token some months back.

Patrick