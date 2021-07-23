Image: Double Gamper Trophy battle announced with Juventus Men & Women to take on Barcelona

Juventus are set to take on Barcelona on August 8 in a double-header, with both Women’s sides set to clash first, before the two side’s first-team sides go to battle at the Camp Nou.

This will be no easy task for either of the Old Lady’s sides, with the Barca Feminina having fought their way to Champions League glory last season, including beating our ladies side at the semi-final stage whilst winning both the home and away legs.

I’m sure I don’t need to tell you the threat posed by their men’s side, spearheaded by superstar Lionel Messi, and we won’t be able to spring any surprises by fielding Cristiano Ronaldo either.

𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Juventus First Team & @JuventusFCWomen to play Barcelona in Gamper Trophy ⚪️⚫️#ForzaJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 23, 2021

This could well prove to be the last time the pair clashes, despite bring in a friendly capacity, although the Champions League always stems the possibility of bringing the two greats together every season, although how long the pair have at the top to continue that rivalry remains to be seen.

Patrick