Image: Juventus announce latest positive Coronavirus test in the Under-23s

Juventus have contacted the official channels to learn how they must deal with their latest positive Coronavirus test for Riccardo Capellini.

The 21 year-old defender is the latest of a number of positive tests spread between all the teams since the season begun, and he has now been put into isolation in order to restrict the spread of the virus.

As we have learned many times, it may well be too late to have stopped it from already being passed onto at least one member of staff, but we will have to await further tests before knowing the full extent.

Fingers crossed for a speedy recovery for our young centre-back.

Patrick