Image: Juventus announce preparation for Spezia including press conference

February 28, 2021 - 8:02 pm

Juventus are set to take on Spezia in Serie A on Tuesday, and the club has announced that Andrea Pirlo will give his pre-match press conference on Monday afternoon.

The manager will talk to the press at 14:30 (CET) or 13:30 (GMT) ahead of Tuesday’s fixture, having been busy preparing his players in training on Sunday.

You would expect that the Old Lady will have a point to prove after dropping points against Verona on Saturday, and Spezia could well be in line for some punishment.

