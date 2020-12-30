Image: Juventus announce three-year shirt sponsorship deal

Juventus have revealed that they have secured an extension of their shirt sponsorship deal with Jeep.

The Car manufacturers have had their prestigious name on the face of our famous kit since 2012, and will stay there until the summer of 2024 at the very earliest.

Jeep will be Juventus sponsor until 30 June 2024 ➡️ https://t.co/QMBWOz5SMl pic.twitter.com/PToJrezlIA — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 29, 2020

The name Jeep has almost been accustomed as our main sponsor, and seems a fitting partnership between two strong companies who take pride in their work, and the 135 Million euro agreement couldn’t have been timed much better ahead of the winter transfer window.

Patrick