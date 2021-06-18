Image: Juventus bid farewell to legend Boniperti who has passed away

Juventus legend Giampiero Boniperti has passed away at the age of 92.

He is largely considered a pioneer of his day, initially arriving in Turin to join up with our youth set-up at the age of 18, and staying with our side until he couldn’t play any longer.

He later became club chairman, as well as being a much-liked politician on top of being one of the greatest footballers ever to grace the beautiful game.

Giampiero had the type of life that most of us could only dream of, and we hope he can relive those memories forever.

