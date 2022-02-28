Image: Juventus celebrate club legend Dino Zoff with sequence of photos

Juventus legend Dino Zoff is celebrating his 80th birthday today, and there is no better opportunity to take a look back at his illustrious career.

The former goalkeeper enjoyed nine trophies with our beloved club, as well as captaining Italy to the win the World Cup in 1982, a feat which he still retains the record for winning as he remains the oldest player to have won the competition when captaining the Azzurri to glory at the age of 40 years and four months old.

While he hung up his playing boots in 1983, he also returned to the club to take over a manager in 1988, leading us to win the UEFA Cup during his two-year reign in charge also.

A legend of his time, a legend of all-time! 🙌🧤 Today we celebrate Dino Zoff's 80th birthday! ⚪️⚫️ 🎂 https://t.co/TyIM7InVIg

📸 https://t.co/PyztWZS6kB pic.twitter.com/GwMDD8Wbz9 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 28, 2022

While we have had a number of greats between the sticks over the years, he will forever go down as one of the best, and we hope he has many more birthdays to celebrate in the years to come.

Patrick