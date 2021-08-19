Image: Juventus close out their final friendly with a 3-0 victory

Juventus have finished their preparations ahead of the new season with their final friendly win of the summer, beating Juventus Under-23 by a 3-0 scoreline.

The Old Lady enjoyed goals from Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala and Aaron Ramsey in the opening half to assure ourselves of victory, but after mass changes at half-time, the scoreline stayed the same for the final 45 minutes.

FT | ⌛️ | Three goals and some more minutes in the legs ahead of Sunday’s big kick-off! 💪 👕➡️ https://t.co/eFAbQcZYN9 #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/yDj1P7mQvl — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 19, 2021

The starting line-up was a lot more like what we can expect from the team which will be out in action on Sunday, with the players looking ready to go, although two key absentees in Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Locatelli could well make the XI this weekend.

