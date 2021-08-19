dybala

Image: Juventus close out their final friendly with a 3-0 victory

August 19, 2021 - 7:46 pm

Juventus have finished their preparations ahead of the new season with their final friendly win of the summer, beating Juventus Under-23 by a 3-0 scoreline.

The Old Lady enjoyed goals from Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala and Aaron Ramsey in the opening half to assure ourselves of victory, but after mass changes at half-time, the scoreline stayed the same for the final 45 minutes.

The starting line-up was a lot more like what we can expect from the team which will be out in action on Sunday, with the players looking ready to go, although two key absentees in Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Locatelli could well make the XI this weekend.

Patrick

Avatar

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Martinn August 19, 2021 at 8:10 pm

    With the addition of loca to that line up looking pretty tasty!

