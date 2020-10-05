All Stories, Image Gallery, News Now, Serie A, Transfer News

Image: Juventus confirm Federico Chiesa signing in classy tribute

October 5, 2020

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina on Deadline Day, but without mass hysterics surrounding his signature.

While clubs are making it tradition to unveil their big signings in luxurious well-thought out videos, the current climate makes the making of such recordings difficult, plus it would be slight overkill to put a huge amount of effort into unveiling a loan deal.

While we have signed the 22 year-old on an initial two-year loan deal, there is little doubt in my mind that we will be completing this transfer in good time, and I am ecstatic to see him don the famous stripes of Juve.

Does this sort of signing deserve a bigger announcement? Do any fans doubt his outstanding ability?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Chiesa undergoing medical with Juve and Fiorentina in agreement

October 5, 2020

Top journalist takes Juve’s side after they come under serious criticism

October 5, 2020
emerson

Juventus chases last-minute deal to sign Chelsea man

October 5, 2020