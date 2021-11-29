Image: Juventus confirm playing squad for trip to Salernitana

Juventus will make the long trip south to take on Salernitana on Wednesday in Serie A, as the Old Lady look to return to winning ways.

Our loss to Atalanta at the weekend has left us seven points off the Champions League places, and double that difference off of top spot in the division.

We have a much easier task in hand in midweek however in Salernitana, who have lost 10 of their 14 matches thus far, and surely it will be 11 at full-time on Wednesday.

It is interesting to see Soule called up to the playing squad after his recent call-up to the senior Argentina side, although it remains to be seen whether he will get any minutes, but it is obviously shame to see Federico Chiesa absent, along with Mattia De Sciglio and Aaron Ramsey.

Could the manager look to rotate his starting line-up against the league’s strugglers?

Patrick