Image: Juventus confirm the transfer of Gianluca Frabotta to Hellas Verona

Juventus defender Gianluca Frabotta has completed a move to Hellas Verona on a season-long loan deal.

The youngster was on the fringes of Andrea Pirlo’s first-team squad throughout last term, picking up 17 appearances in all competitions, but will be hoping to play much more regularly having agreed to a loan move.

The left-back was the third-choice last term behind Brazilian pair Danilo and Alex Sandro, and with both retaining their place in the Juventus squad at present, you cannot blame the 22 year-old for agreeing to depart in search of minutes.

Frabotta will stay with Hellas Verona until next summer, with no mention of any option or obligation to buy mentioned on the official Juventus website.

OFFICIAL | Gianluca Frabotta joins @HellasVeronaFC on a season-long loan. — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 30, 2021

