Image: Juventus confirmed 400M euro capital injection ahead of 2021-22 campaign

Juventus are claimed to have decided on a 400 Million euro loan for the club, in order to recouperate from their losses due to the Coronavirus.

It has been a tough time in the world since the pandemic hit, forcing much of the world to stop, and not having fans inside stadiums has had a major effect on club’s finances, and we have not escaped those losses.

The club are now claimed to be ready to agree a 400 million euro capital increase, after coming to the conclusion that they have lost around 320 million due to the pandemic.

The Board of Directors have analysed the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the three years 2019/22 and defined the guidelines for a capital increase. Maurizio Arrivabene to oversee the Football Area. — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 30, 2021

Will this loan see our club enter into the transfer market with more force?

Patrick