Juventus share price

Image: Juventus confirmed 400M euro capital injection ahead of 2021-22 campaign

June 30, 2021 - 11:59 pm

Juventus are claimed to have decided on a 400 Million euro loan for the club, in order to recouperate from their losses due to the Coronavirus.

It has been a tough time in the world since the pandemic hit, forcing much of the world to stop, and not having fans inside stadiums has had a major effect on club’s finances, and we have not escaped those losses.

The club are now claimed to be ready to agree a 400 million euro capital increase, after coming to the conclusion that they have lost around 320 million due to the pandemic.

Will this loan see our club enter into the transfer market with more force?

Patrick

Avatar

2 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn July 1, 2021 at 12:15 am

    if they arent using at least a 100m to invest in players that are WORTH protecting from sale, why bother? Locatelli should have been sorted two weeks ago, we should have Vlahovic and Gosens. From tomorrow we better see some fast movement or we will be struggling for top 4 again

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn July 1, 2021 at 12:16 am

    although i do know that some of these players will be getting coached properly at Juventus for the first time.

    • Leave a Reply

