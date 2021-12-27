Image: Juventus defender lands prestigious international award

Juventus defender Leo Bonucci has been named the Best Defender of the Year for 2021 after at the international Globe Soccer Awards.
The centre-back was instrumental in Italy’s exploits this summer in winning Euro 2020, quietly going about his business alongside different options at the back, proving that age is but a number alongside his elder team-mate Giorgio Chiellini.
Bonucci’s nearest rival for the award was likely his partner-in-crime at Juve, and it would be rude to take anything away from Leo’s abilities and performances.
Worldwide recognition for our very own @bonucci_leo19 🦁
Congrats, Leo! 👏#GlobeSoccerAwards https://t.co/lcl5BknhWo
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 27, 2021
Has Leo showed any signs of age in recent seasons?
Patrick
No Comments