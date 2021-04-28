Image: Juventus drop to fifth in UEFA’s coefficient rankings

european super league
April 28, 2021 - 8:15 pm

Juventus have dropped to fifth in UEFA’s latest update of their coefficient rankings, level on points with Manchester City, who are currently in action against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Old Lady still stand strong in the rankings despite a disappointing season, with the last five years of competition used to rank the teams involved.

We remain as the only Italian team inside the top 10 of the rankings, with Roma the second-highest ranked Serie A side in 14, as stated on UEFA’s official website, as updated yesterday.

