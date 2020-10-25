Image: Juventus escape falling behind as Verona goal disallowed

Verona thought they had opened the scoring at the Allianz Stadium this evening, but Juventus will thank the officials for making the correct decision.

The Bianoconeri haven’t been at the races just yet, giving their opponents much too much possession thus far, and it looked like they had been punished for it.

Colley found the back of the net, but upon seeing the replay you can clearly see that he was not only offside when the final ball was put into him, but also offside at the time of the previous pass too.

https://twitter.com/federikay/status/1320457184065499136/photo/1

Juventus will be thankful that the officials have not been against us so far this week after a number of decisions against Crotone last weekend…