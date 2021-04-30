Image: Juventus FC promotes new Black & White fashion line

April 30, 2021 - 6:00 pm

Juventus FC have been promoting their new fashion range on their Twitter account lately, and there are definitely some nice designs.

I admire that the pictured items all stay in line with our famous Black & White colours, and hold some elemental link with our famous colours.

While the clothes match our kit, I’m a little shocked that our first-team players weren’t tasked with modelling the outfits, but maybe that is to bridge a slight gap between the football and the fashion.

Patrick

