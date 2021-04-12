Image: Juventus get timely boost ahead of Atalanta clash

Juventus will make the short trip to Atalanta this weekend in Serie A, and are now only suffering with one absence from the first-team squad.

Leo Bonucci is the latest player to return to the playing squad after his previous positive Coronavirus test as confirmed by Juventus’s official Twitter account today.

Merih Demiral returned to the squad ahead of the weekend’s win over Genoa, meaning we are just without Federico Bernadeschi at present, who also suffered a positive test last week.

While the clash with Atalanta holds importance in the bid to finish in the Champions League places, it also plays as a warm-up to the Coppa Italia final where the same two sides will lock horns later in the campaign.

Patrick