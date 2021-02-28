Image: Juventus ladies clinch 14th win in a row

February 28, 2021 - 5:20 pm

Juventus Women are proving to be completely dominant on their rivals in the Serie A Women’s division, showing their power with their 14th win from 14 matches in their division.

Our ladies went to San Marino this weekend and come away with a 3-1 victory to bring their goal difference in the league up to +36.

While our ladies are showing their might domestically, the French are still dominating when it comes to Europe, but we will be looking to close that gap in the coming years.

