Image: Juventus ladies clinch 14th win in a row

Juventus Women are proving to be completely dominant on their rivals in the Serie A Women’s division, showing their power with their 14th win from 14 matches in their division.

Our ladies went to San Marino this weekend and come away with a 3-1 victory to bring their goal difference in the league up to +36.

𝔹𝕚𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕠𝕟𝕖𝕣𝕖 𝕞𝕒𝕜𝕖 𝕚𝕥 𝟙𝟜 𝕚𝕟 𝟙𝟜! 💪⚪️⚫️#SanMarinoJuve #ForzaJuve — Juventus FC Women (@JuventusFCWomen) February 28, 2021

While our ladies are showing their might domestically, the French are still dominating when it comes to Europe, but we will be looking to close that gap in the coming years.

Patrick