Mohamed Ihattaren

Image: Juventus loanee makes first appearance since his father’s death

April 1, 2022 - 9:15 pm

Juventus loanee Mohammed Ihatteran made his return to action on loan with Ajax tonight, having had his previous loan spell with Sampdoria cut short after he went on the missing list.

The 20 year-old is believed to have been suffering following his father’s death, and it was thought that he could well quit playing football as he refused to take up his responsibilities after joining the Serie A side on loan, with reports that he had returned to the Netherlands in October.

In January, a deal was made with Ajax for the young forward to sign on loan with an option to buy as he began to try and build up his fitness as he looked to get his playing career back on track, and it took some months before he was deemed fit enough to feature, but today he finally made his return off the bench for Ajax’s second string.

It seems unlikely at this point that he will play for Juve in the future, but having signed him on a free from PSV we will not be out of pocket if he seals his move to the Dutch champions. We hope that his issues are behind him regardless, and he can get back to his best in the coming years.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Zaniolo

Juventus now has doubts about landing Serie A star

April 1, 2022
Renato Sanches

Juventus is not as close to signing Lille star as we may think

April 1, 2022
Udogie

Juventus seriously watching Udinese teenager

April 1, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.