Image: Juventus loanee makes first appearance since his father’s death

Juventus loanee Mohammed Ihatteran made his return to action on loan with Ajax tonight, having had his previous loan spell with Sampdoria cut short after he went on the missing list.

The 20 year-old is believed to have been suffering following his father’s death, and it was thought that he could well quit playing football as he refused to take up his responsibilities after joining the Serie A side on loan, with reports that he had returned to the Netherlands in October.

In January, a deal was made with Ajax for the young forward to sign on loan with an option to buy as he began to try and build up his fitness as he looked to get his playing career back on track, and it took some months before he was deemed fit enough to feature, but today he finally made his return off the bench for Ajax’s second string.

Good to see you on the pitch, Mo! 🙌#nacjaj pic.twitter.com/V5cqRQdfag — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) April 1, 2022

It seems unlikely at this point that he will play for Juve in the future, but having signed him on a free from PSV we will not be out of pocket if he seals his move to the Dutch champions. We hope that his issues are behind him regardless, and he can get back to his best in the coming years.

Patrick