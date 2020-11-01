Match Preview Serie A

Image: Juventus name 3-5-2 formation for Spezia trip

November 1, 2020 - 1:30 pm

Andrea Pirlo has changed the formation again for the trip to Spezia today, naming a 3-5-2 system.

The Italian has selected Federico Chiesa and Juan Cuadrado for the wide roles, with Danilo, Merih Demiral and Leo Bonucci filling out the defence, with Frabotta the only defender available on the subs bench.

As expected, Cristiano Ronaldo will have to start the match on the bench, with Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata starting up top, but his return to action will be anticipated.

Does the manager not know his best formation using his current crop of players?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus transfer decisions questioned as agent confirms €30 Million rejected offer

October 31, 2020

Pirlo updates fans on team’s injuries and absences ahead of Spezia

October 31, 2020

Juventus fall behind Man United in chase for Serie A star

October 31, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.