Image: Juventus name 3-5-2 formation for Spezia trip

Andrea Pirlo has changed the formation again for the trip to Spezia today, naming a 3-5-2 system.

The Italian has selected Federico Chiesa and Juan Cuadrado for the wide roles, with Danilo, Merih Demiral and Leo Bonucci filling out the defence, with Frabotta the only defender available on the subs bench.

As expected, Cristiano Ronaldo will have to start the match on the bench, with Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata starting up top, but his return to action will be anticipated.

Does the manager not know his best formation using his current crop of players?

Patrick