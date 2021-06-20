Image: Juventus pair key in helping Italy go 1000 minutes without conceding

Italy have just made it to over 1000 minutes without conceding a goal, largely helped by Juventus pair Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci.

The experienced pair have proven to be Roberto Mancini’s favoured pairing since the Euro 2020 tournament began, despite the pair racking up 70 years between them.

Their age clearly isn’t a hamper of any sorts as the Azzurri have now gone 1000 minutes without receiving a single goal, raising belief in their chances of winning the competition.

ltaly have now gone 1,000 MINUTES without conceding a goal in all competitions. BRICK WALL 💪 pic.twitter.com/VFCVDqePis — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 20, 2021

Will Juve be wise to stick with the pair going into the new campaign?

Patrick