Image: Juventus remain unbeaten but slipping away from top spot

While Juventus are struggling for form, they remain unbeaten domestically, and we look as if we could use a little luck with injuries to get into top form.

While we have missed all four centre-backs this season, Alex Sandro, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala for spells already, it is clear that we just need a fair break on this front.

While AC Milan have started well, we know they are very beatable, and the title defence is still very much alive.

No matter how bad we have been, no side has been able to beat us, and I cannot wait to beat AC Milan and bring them back to the chasing back.