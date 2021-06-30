Image: Juventus say goodbye to Trezeguet after second spell with the club

David Trezeguet was an amazing player for Juventus over the years, and he had returned to the club as Brand Ambassador, but he has left his role today.

The former French international had been working with the club to promote and endorse our label worldwide, but his time within the role has come to an end today.

👏 @Trezegoldavid's adventure as Juventus Brand Ambassador ends today. Thanks for everything and good luck for the future ❤️⚪⚫https://t.co/blI645rSye pic.twitter.com/ruHhe5A5H5 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 30, 2021

It remains to be seen whether we will now be looking at other former players to take over the role moving forwards, or whether the club may look to continue without a Brand Ambassador at present.

Patrick