Trezeguet Juventus

Image: Juventus say goodbye to Trezeguet after second spell with the club

June 30, 2021 - 6:01 pm

David Trezeguet was an amazing player for Juventus over the years, and he had returned to the club as Brand Ambassador, but he has left his role today.

The former French international had been working with the club to promote and endorse our label worldwide, but his time within the role has come to an end today.

It remains to be seen whether we will now be looking at other former players to take over the role moving forwards, or whether the club may look to continue without a Brand Ambassador at present.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Chiellini

Juventus man set to return for Italy against Belgium

June 30, 2021
mendes

Fabrizio Romano gives an update on Ronaldo and Juventus

June 30, 2021
Chiellini

Chiellini’s Juventus contract expires today but his future has already been decided

June 30, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.