Image: Juventus send birthday wishes to their ‘Superman’ Buffon

January 28, 2021 - 9:06 am

Juventus sealed their place in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia thanks to the safe hands of Gianluigi Buffon, and the goalkeeper will have plenty to be happy about on his birthday today.

The shot-stopper has turned 43 years-old today, but is showing little signs of age as he continues to rival Wojciech Szczesny for the first-team role.

The Old Lady congratulated their veteran on their Twitter account, with a link to extended wishes on their official website.

Buffon is expected to stay with the club for another 18 months yet as we continue to add to his amazing trophy haul.

Happy birthday Gigi!

