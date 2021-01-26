Image: Juventus send out classy message for birthday-boy Alex Sandro

It is the birthday of Alex Sandro today, who celebrates his 30th year on the planet, although his celebrations will be limited.

The Brazilian has been separate from the rest of the squad for the last two weeks after testing positive for the Coronavirus, after showing some mild symptoms, while both Juan Cuadrado and Matthijd De Ligt have both recovered from their contractions around the same time.

While Alex Sandro would usually have enjoyed training with his team-mates today ahead of the clash with SPAL tomorrow, he will instead be isolated still, but that didn’t stop the club from sending him a classy message on their website, with a link to it on social media.

Happy birthday Alex, and we wish you a speedy recovery also.

Patrick