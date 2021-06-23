Image: Juventus show support with DFB against UEFA’s decision

Juventus have released a tweet backing the German FA who had hoped to light up their stadium ahead of their cash with Hungary with a rainbow emblem, a decision which was rejected by UEFA.

The rainbow initiative is claimed to be political, despite the fact that we have seen numerous political ideas allowed in recent months including the taking of the knee, and Juve clearly didn’t agree with UEFA’s rejection.

Juve currently have an ongoing issue with the footballing governing body due to their European Super League initiative, although I like to think that the club would have taken such a stance regardless of their previous issues with UEFA.

Is politics not already making statements in football?

Patrick