Image: Juventus show support with DFB against UEFA’s decision

Juventus have released a tweet backing the German FA who had hoped to light up their stadium ahead of their cash with Hungary with a rainbow emblem, a decision which was rejected by UEFA.
The rainbow initiative is claimed to be political, despite the fact that we have seen numerous political ideas allowed in recent months including the taking of the knee, and Juve clearly didn’t agree with UEFA’s rejection.
Everyone L❤️VES Football. #DifferencesMakeTheDifference 🌈 pic.twitter.com/zAXEobNkWJ
Juve currently have an ongoing issue with the footballing governing body due to their European Super League initiative, although I like to think that the club would have taken such a stance regardless of their previous issues with UEFA.
Is politics not already making statements in football?
keep out of this crap. Football is NOT a Platform. using the proper arena to get your point across is fine, otherwise it will be resented by those who were once open minded. and stop fkn with eufa, we only just got our cl back
also it not a Platform to use your fans for, especially without permission or say so, you represent us, and we have been humiliated enough this past year with the worst season for DECADES.
as usual virtue signallers are about something else, this is about anti-eufa. put a lid on it!
everyone is already welcome in football btw, going against eufa is stupid we are already on thin ice.