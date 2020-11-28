Image: Juventus squad named for Benevento without key man

Andrea Pirlo has named his squad for the trip to Benevento, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo out without reason.

It is believed that the Portuguese is being rested, with belief that Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata are more than up to the task of downing Benevento.

There is also a first call up to the senior squad for young centre-back Radu Matei Drăgușin, who is only 18 years-old.

The defender will likely start the match on the bench, while Leo Bonucci is also included in the squad while he recovers from his recent injury woes.

Leaving Ronaldo behind may well be considered a risk given our struggles in the league so far, where we have already drawn on four occasions, but I’m not expecting this to backfire.

