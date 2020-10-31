Image: Juventus squad named for Spezia trip with CR7 included

Juventus have named their 20-man squad list for the trip to Spezia tomorrow, as they look to get back to winning ways.

Our boys haven’t won a league match since September 20, when we demolished Sampdoria 3-0, and the manager will no doubt have had the team training hard to rectify that.

It is a relief to have captain Cristiano Ronaldo back in the squad, after a torrid couple of weeks, although he isn’t guaranteed to start having missed the majority of our training sessions of late, thanks to only testing negative for Covid-19 yesterday.

Will the team be fired up to get back in top form after some tough results?

Patrick