Image: Juventus squad named for Spezia trip with CR7 included

Juventus have named their 20-man squad list for the trip to Spezia tomorrow, as they look to get back to winning ways.
Our boys haven’t won a league match since September 20, when we demolished Sampdoria 3-0, and the manager will no doubt have had the team training hard to rectify that.
📋⚪️⚫️ 𝘖𝘶𝘳 20-𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘴𝘲𝘶𝘢𝘥 𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 #𝘚𝘱𝘦𝘻𝘪𝘢𝘑𝘶𝘷𝘦!#FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/FEd7YC4C9q
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 31, 2020
It is a relief to have captain Cristiano Ronaldo back in the squad, after a torrid couple of weeks, although he isn’t guaranteed to start having missed the majority of our training sessions of late, thanks to only testing negative for Covid-19 yesterday.
Will the team be fired up to get back in top form after some tough results?
Patrick
