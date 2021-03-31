Image: Juventus star absent after positive Coronavirus test

demiral

Merih Demiral has missed the international break with Turkey after testing positive for Coronavirus.

The 23 year-old has become the eighth Bianconeri to be made unavailable thanks to testing positive for Covid-19 just this season, and is said to suffering with mild symptoms.

The centre-back’s absence will leave just Bonucci, De Ligt and Chiellini as options for Saturday’s planned derby clash with Torino, with the experienced pair both potentially in action with Italy this evening.

Is this further evidence for not having an international break during the campaign amidst the pandemic?

