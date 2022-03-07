Weston McKennie is not expected to play any part in the remainder of Juventus’s campaign as confirmed by manager Max Allegri.

The midfielder hasn’t been seen since he had to be replaced late into the Champions League first-leg with Villarreal, having played over 80 minutes of the 1-1 draw in Spain.

McKennie had worked his way into the manager’s first-team plans this term, but will no longer be expected to be available to help us secure a top-four finish or help us in our bid to win the Coppa Italia or Champions League this term after the manager’s latest comments.

On McKennie, the boss said: “Unfortunately, we’ll see him again next season.”

His comments are backed up by an image which was posted by LAFC’s Instagram, which shows Weston pictured on crutches back in his home country.

McKennie has a habit of popping up with important goals, and it is a shame that we won’t seeing any more from him this term.

Patrick