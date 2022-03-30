Image: Juventus star spotted back in training ahead of Inter clash

Denis Zakaria has been missing with a muscle injury for the last month, but could well be set to make his return for Juventus after being spotted training with the squad.

The Swiss midfielder has just three appearances to his name since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in January, and will likely slot straight back into the team this weekend should he prove to be close to 100% when we take on Inter Milan on Sunday.

Should Zakaria go straight back into the side if fit?

Patrick