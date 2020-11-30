dynamo kiev v juventus
Image: Juventus v Dynamo Kiev to create history for this reason

November 30, 2020 - 8:02 pm

Juventus play host to Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday evening with a first in Champions League football history.

The matchup will be the first time a men’s elite European football match has been refereed by a female, with French referee Stephanie Frappart given the role.

The Old Lady have already secured their place in the knockout stages of the competition, and look likely to settle for second place in the group after losing to Barcelona in Turin, while Kiev will be hoping to better Ferencvaros to clinch third and a drop into the Europa League.

